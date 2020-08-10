Manyama wins Goal of the Month award

Following a five-month hiatus caused by the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, the Absa Premiership gets back underway tomorrow with plenty at stake, at both ends of the league table, to complete the remaining 54 matches of the PSL 2019/20 season.

The Premiership season resumes after being given the green light by the national government, which will see numerous strict social distancing guidelines being implemented, with no fans in attendance at the stadiums.

The league action restarts with a mouth-watering fixture between defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates at the Dobsonville stadium, tomorrow at 6pm.

For Eric Tinkler, Daylon Claasen and Lebogang Manyama, the restart of league action will coincide with all three receiving their monthly accolades, as recipients of the Premiership Coach, Player and Goal of the month for February/March 2020, respectively.

Prior to the coronavirus-enforced hiatus, Tinkler guided Maritzburg United to four successive wins, beating title contenders Kaizer Chiefs and Bidvest Wits away from home as well as Stellenbosch FC and Polokwane City, impressive results that moved the Team of Choice to 5th place on the log standings.

Claasen, also from the Maritzburg-based club, played an integral role in United’s good form back in February. The stylish playmaker was the key man for his side, scoring four goals and providing a couple of assists in that period.

Manyama, the Premiership Player of the Season in the 2016/17 season, got the nod for the goal of the month award from football fans for his solitary goal that earned Kaizer Chiefs a 1-0 win in the Soweto Derby at the end of February.

His individual brilliance in the build-up to the goal saw him evade a couple of Pirates players before unleashing a powerful low drive from the edge of the 18-yard area into the net.

The winning goal was chosen by football loving supporters, who voted for their favourite goal via the Premier Soccer League (PSL) website.

Each of the goals selected during the monthly voting will go towards the list of goals that will be voted for the Absa-lutely Awesome Goal of the Season at the end of the season.

2019/20 Premiership Goal of the Month winners so far:

• August: Hlompho Kekana (Mamelodi Sundowns)

• September/October: Thabo Nodada (Cape Town City)

• November: Dumisani Zuma (Kaizer Chiefs)

• December: Samir Nurkovic (Kaizer Chiefs)

• January: Gabadinho Mhango (Orlando Pirates)

• February/March: Lebogang Manyama (Kaizer Chiefs)

Author



SUNDAY WORLD