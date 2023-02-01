Matsatsantsa a Pitori clinch another sponsorship deal

Fresh from a recently acquired sponsorship with workwear Jonsson, SuperSport United announced yet another sponsorship deal on Wednesday, this time with financial technology (fintech) company iKhokha.

“Like iKhokha, SuperSport United has shown our capacity to empower and enable young, promising talent to achieve significant success,” said SuperSport United CEO Stan Matthews.

“We’re delighted to be partnering with iKhokha as our sleeve sponsor and look forward to helping iKhokha reach their business objectives by utilising our partnership, platforms and players as strategic marketing levers.”

With the Premier Soccer League season already in full swing, iKhokha is relishing an opportunity to make an immediate impact. The payment provider is eager to bring more value to SuperSport United and its supporters with payment solutions that make it easier for small businesses to succeed.

The official long-term sleeve sponsor is also looking forward to integrating its brand with the club and its supporters.

“We are excited to announce our partnership with SuperSport United as an official sponsor moving forward,” said iKhokha CEO Matt Putman.

“As a fintech company that supports small businesses, we understand the importance of teamwork and determination, values that are integral to the success of SME [small and medium enterprises] businesses and sporting teams alike.”

While Matsatsantsa are known as a progressive, trendsetting football club, iKhokha is rewriting the rule book by making it easier for anyone to accept card payments. By teaming up, both brands will stay true to their forward-thinking identities.

Graeme Cumming, chief growth officer at iKhokha, said: “The partnership between iKhokha and SuperSport United represents a perfect match of shared values.

“We are thrilled to support a football team known for its drive and ambition – qualities we live and breathe every day in our quest to help entrepreneurs to start, grow and manage their businesses.”

For the latest sport news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author