On-form Banyana duo raises hopes for upcoming World Cup

With South Africa set to take centre stage at the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup in July, two key players were on the scoresheet for their respective clubs at the weekend.

Banyana Banyana captain Refiloe Jane, who plays for Italian outfit U.S. Sassuolo, and striker Jermaine Seoposenwe, who turns out for Mexican side FC Juarez, were both on target when their teams were in action – boosting the hopes of a successful World Cup campaign for South Africa.

Seoposenwe played a full 90 minutes and displayed a stellar performance, registering one goal during their 7-0 thumping against Mazatlan in the Mexican top division opening league match in the early hours of Monday morning.

The 29-year-old moved to Mexico from Portuguese side SC Braga shortly after Banyana’s Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) triumph in July 2022, after beating host nation Morocco 2-1 in Rabat.

Meanwhile, Jane’s 46th minute goal was unfortunately not enough to salvage a win for Sassuolo, as they lost 2-1 to Chievo Verona in a Coppa Italia encounter on Saturday.

The Banyana duo are integral players in coach Desiree Ellis’s squad among others, and their form at club level will prove to be vital ahead of the enormous world tournament which kicks off on July 20 in Australia and New Zealand.

The reigning Wafcon champions have been drawn in a tough Group G, which will see them take on Italy, Argentina and third-ranked Sweden.

For the latest sport news from Sunday World, click here.

