On-form Orlando Pirates loan Lepasa to SuperSport United

Zakhele Lepasa has been loaned to SuperSport United for the rest of the season, Orlando Pirates revealed on Tuesday.

The news came as a shock, judging by Lepasa’s form lately, which made him look like a key member in coach Jose Riveiro’s squad.

In other transfer news, Lebo Manyama is still looking for a club after injuries hindered his hopes of rejoining Cape Town City.

The former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder was on the verge of signing for the Citizens but the club decided against the move until he was fully fit to play again.

He has not played in the Premier Soccer League since he was released by Amakhosi at the start of the current season, and is back home healing by himself.

Pirates are also expected to announce veteran defender Makhehleni Makhaula, who plays for AmaZulu, as their new signing.

Usuthu have become the hunting ground for the Soweto giants. Pirates snatched Tapeli Xoki from Usuthu at the beginning of last season. AmaZulu also lost another good player in Siyethemba Sithebe, who was grabbed by Kaizer Chiefs.

For the latest sport news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author