Orlando Pirates not taking the eye off the league title

Orlando Pirates are not giving up on the league race even though they have substantially fallen behind log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, coach Jose Riveiro said on Wednesday.

Pirates suffered their third successive log defeat when Cape Town City nailed them 2-1 in an entertaining DStv Premiership match played in the Mother City on Saturday.

The Buccaneers are eighth on the log, 21 points behind Sundowns, who have played one extra game than Pirates.

Last week, Swallows FC coach Ernst Middendorp made headlines when he remarked that Sundowns are as good as league champions.

Speaking ahead of their tricky outing against Golden Arrows who have skillful players, Riveiro said Bucs not going to throw in the towel at the half-way stage of the league race.

Arrows defeated SuperSport 2-1 at the weekend.

“We are going through different moments, the winner will be the team able to do it when they were not at their best. At this moment, there is a team that is gaining a big advantage over the opposition and it’s going to be very tough for all of us to get close to them,” he told the media.

“Are we giving up? Never! No! This is competition and we are competitive people and we will never give up. Like I said, I don’t think Kaizer Chiefs or SuperSport United will give up, we are going all the way.

“The objective is to collect three points in our next game, and then the next three points. I am honest when I say I don’t know who is going to finish second or third at this moment. We are just focusing on the next game.”

