Pirates boost striking force with Souaibou Marou signing

Soweto giants Orlando Pirates have confirmed the signing of Cameroonian international Souaibou Marou from Coton Sport on a two-and-a-half year deal.

The 22-year-old was part of Rigobert Song’s Indomitable Lions squad at the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar following his impressive performance at club level, banging in 30 goals in 63 matches in all competitions.

In a statement on Thursday, Bucs said they have signed the striker on a deal that will run until 2025.

“Orlando Pirates Football Club is pleased to announce the signing of Souaibou Marou from Coton Sport. The 22-year-old has secured a deal that will see him at the club until 2025,” Pirates said.

“Marou comes to South Africa on the back of a three-year stint with his former club, Coton Sport, winning two league titles in the process including Player of the Season award in 2022. His form in the Cameroonian league didn’t go unnoticed as he was selected to the 2022 Fifa World Cup squad that competed in Qatar.

“The Cameroonian international, who concluded his deal with the club on Wednesday afternoon, will join his new teammates this morning.”

Marou joins a striking department that comprises Kermit Erasmus, Ndumiso Mabena, Evidence Makgopa, Zakhele Lepasa, Bienvenu Eva Nga and Terrence Dzvukamanja.

Pirates will look to build up from their 3-1 victory against Golden Arrows when they welcome Steve Barker’s Stellenbosch FC in a DStv Premiership contest at the Orlando Stadium on Sunday. Kick-off is at 3.30pm.

For the latest sport news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author