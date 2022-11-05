Pirates coach drops Mpontshane

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has dropped Siyabonga Mpontshane for the MTN8 final against AmaZulu.

Mpontshane committed a serious blunder against Kaizer Chiefs last week and will be replaced by Richard Ofori in the goals.

Pirates will also be without captain Innocent Maela, Goodman Mosele, and Fortune Makaringe. Kick-off is at 6pm.

