Pitso in pole position to challenge for league title in Saudi Arabia

South African-born coach Pitso Mosimane is currently having a good run in his debut season with Al-Ahli Saudi. He is in pole position to challenge for the title.

Mosimane extended his unbeaten run to 11 games in the Saudi Arabia first division, after edging past third-position Al-Hazm 1-0, thanks to Abdullah Al-Mogren 73rd minute goal on Wednesday night, to what was a must win encounter.

The victory increased their chances of securing promotion to the Saudi Pro League.

The Royal are indeed in the title race as they bolstered their squad with the signing of Gambia international Modou Barrow for an undisclosed fee from Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors on Tuesday, including the acquisition of Brazilian Marcos “Marcão” Amaral on Friday.

Al Ahli are currently three points behind log leaders Al-Faisaly, whom they beat 2-1 last week Saturday at the King Salman Sport City Stadium.

Jingles, as Mosimane is affectionately known, took charge of the Royal in September 2022, penning down a one-year contract. His mission is to bring back the glory days to one of the most successful clubs in Saudi Arabia, following their relegation last season.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns and Egyptian giants Al-Ahly coach is accustomed to success, having previously won five league trophies and three CAF Champions League titles.

Mosimane’s charges have a game in hand and will mathematically top the log if they win the extra game when they welcome Al-Jabalain on Tuesday at the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium.

