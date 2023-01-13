Pitso looking to get back to winning ways against log leaders

Pitso Mosimane will be on a mission to maintain his unbeaten run in the Saudi Arabia second division league when his side Al Ahli Saudi visits top-of-the-log Al-Faisaly at the King Salman Sport City Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The South African-born coach is still unbeaten in nine games at the helm since taking charge in September 2022, and will climb up to position four on the table if his side beats log leaders.

The Royal salvaged a point in the previous encounter against Al Qadisiyah on Tuesday, coming from behind to find an equaliser in the second half.

Mosimane is still in pole position to gain his side a promotion but will have to convert the draws into wins. They have drawn more than they have won, winning six and drawing seven in 14 games.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns coach has a tough task at hand, as he is expected to bring back the glory days at Al Ahli by helping them gain promotion to the Saudi Pro League side, with the possibility to play against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr.

The 58-year-old is more than capable to be successful at the Royal, having won five Premiership trophies and three CAF Champions League titles.

Kick-off is at 2.30pm South African time.

