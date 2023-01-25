Pitso Mosimane’s side Al-Ahli move up the log standings

Pitso Mosimane’s side Al-Ahli Saudi climbed up the log standings after beating Al-Jabalain 3-0 in the first division clash on Tuesday evening.

Al-Ahli went into the match with a game in hand and three points behind Al-Faisaly. Two goals by Haitham Mohammed Asri and a third by Al-Moasher mean Mosimane’s charges are level on points with Al-Faisaly. However, Mosimane’s side enjoys a better goal difference.

The win was Mosimane’s third successive victory and extended his unbeaten run to 12 games – winning seven and drawing five.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns coach bolstered his squad with the signing of Gambia international Modou Barrow and Brazilian Marcos “Marcão” Amaral last week.

The Royal will look to continue their lead at the top of the table when they visit ninth-placed side Qaisumah FC at the weekend.

