Pitso signals readiness ahead of Al-Ain league clash

South African-born coach Pitso Mosimane’s Al Ahli Saudi is gearing up for a clash against Al-Ain at the King Saud Sport City on Thursday.

With the World Cup reaching its final stage on Sunday between Argentina and France, Mosimane has expressed his excitement and preparedness to return to action after a month-long break.

Tomorrow we’re back in action. 😎 I’m glad that the league is back from tomorrow and I can’t wait to see you all in the stands. Inshallah, we will produce good results for the rest of the season. Can’t wait @ALAHLI_FC 🤲🏾💚#ChangingTheGame #PitsoDiaries#الأهلي pic.twitter.com/jve5plcgez — Pitso Mosimane (@TheRealPitso) December 14, 2022

The former Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahli coach had two of his players in Saudi Arabia’s national team that beat Argentina 2-1 in the Group C opener on November 22. Goalkeeper Mohammad Al-Rubaie and winger Haitham Asiri were influential in the middle-eastern side that caused the first upset of the World Cup.

Al-Ain currently occupy position 17 on the log with eight points, while Al Ahli are sitting on position nine with 15 points. Despite the odds favoring Al Ahli, Mosimane’s side will not afford to be complacent going into the game, with the head-to-head record of the two sides evenly matched.

Having played the least games with four matches in hand, Mosimane’s charges will look to move up the table to increase their chances of challenging for the league title. Jingles, as he is popularly known, will be under immense pressure to take the former glamour club back to its glory days.

Kick-off is at 2.40pm South African time.

