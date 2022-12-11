Polokwane, Chiefs sign multi-million partnership

The new partnership between Kaizer Chiefs and the Polokwane local municipality has been described as mutually beneficial.

“It’s a similar deal to when we used to host Chiefs about 10 years ago.

“The new deal is for three games, which is subject to further agreements,” a source told Sunday World on Friday.

This paper has it on good authority that Chiefs would make anything between R1-million and R3-million a match at the new Peter Mokaba Stadium, plus accommodation and transport costs.

Amakhosi will host Royal AM (January 29), Golden Arrows (February 18), and Swallows (May 2) at Limpopo’s finest football venue. According to the PSL website’s fixture list, Chiefs will play the rest of their home games this season at FNB stadium, which rules out Free State.

There is now official confirmation Royal AM, Arrows and Swallows will face Chiefs in Limpopo.

During the 2011/12 PSL season, the municipality paid Chiefs R1-million a game after signing a three-year contract in July 2011. Black Leopards and SuperSport United penned similar deals, but the Democratic Alliance cried foul, claiming the games didn’t attract large crowds, leading to fruitless expenditure.

Chiefs’ new deal with the municipality is likely to open up the old debate, and speaking to Sunday World, Polokwane’s manager for sports and recreation, Mantlako Sebaka, insisted it had done its homework.

“Our key focus area is to grow our local economy. In the past three months, we hosted more than four national events and in October, we hosted the MTN8 semifinal between Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns, which was a sold-out affair.”

PSL side Swallows FC are rumoured to be negotiating a similar deal.

