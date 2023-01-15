Pretoria to be painted yellow and blue ahead of derby

DStv Premiership runaway leaders Mamelodi Sundowns will welcome archrivals SuperSport United at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Monday evening, and newly signed United midfielder Zukile Kewuti says it is a wonderful experience to play against Sundowns.

Masandawana are currently 13 points clear of second place SuperSport, registering ten consecutive wins, scoring 21 goals and only conceding two.

The return of the Namibian goal-scoring machine, Peter Shalulile, to he squad has undoubtedly boosted the Brazilians attack, despite his absence not felt with 21-year-old Cassius Mailula being equal to the task and filling the void.

Shalulile scored on his comeback after being sidelined following a muscular injury.

However, their opponents are confident ahead of the Pretoria derby, as they will be on a mission to reduce the gap at the top to 10 points, with coach Gavin Hunt and his charges geared up for the occasion.

Regarding the mood in the camp ahead of the much-anticipated fixture, Kewuti said the spirit around the camp was positive. “The discussion [around the team] is all about pride, so these are the kind of games as a person you want to win, these are the kind of games that change your life as a person, as a footballer. So, I think for me it is a wonderful experience to play against Sundowns,” said the 27-year-old Kewuti, who signed a short-term deal until the end of the season with Matsatsantsa and will be hoping to extend his stay at the Pretoria-based club.

He added that being at SuperSport had been a fresh start for his career following his roller-coaster stints at AmaZulu and Cape Town City – saying he had found a home at SuperSport United.

“I am not happy with how my career has panned out because if you look at it, I’ve been at City for four to five years, then I went to AmaZulu on loan for six months, and then went to Maritzburg for a year and six months. So, I think I have found a home now. I need to maintain it, be consistent and stay here,” he said.

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author