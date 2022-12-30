PSL to observe moment of silence for late Brazilian legend Pele

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has on Friday confirmed that it will observe a moment of silence for the late Brazilian legend Pele ahead of their DStv Premiership resumption on Friday.

Pele died on Thursday and was reported to have suffered with colon cancer. He was considered “The Goat” by many soccer fans.

According to the media release, the moment of silence will be observed at all the DStv premiership fixtures throughout the weekend.

“The PSL sends deepest condolences to his family, friend and the global football community. May his soul repose peacefully,” read the media statement.

The PSL is saddened by the passing of Brazilian football icon, Edson Arantes do Nascimento (known mononymously as Pelé) The League sends condolences to his family, friends, and the global football community. pic.twitter.com/yfGA8acQMO — Official PSL (@OfficialPSL) December 30, 2022

The league resumes with a mouthwatering encounter between league champions Mamelodi Sundowns and Soweto giants Orlando pirates, when they lock horns at the Loftus Versfeld stadium, while TS Galaxy visit Maritzburg United meet at the Harry Gwala Stadium later on the evening.

FRIDAY 30 DECEMBER

15:30 – Mamelodi Sundowns vs Orlando Pirates

17:30 – Stellenbosch FC vs Chippa United

17:30 – Cape Town City vs Royal AM

19:30 – SuperSport United vs Marumo Gallants

19:30 – Maritzburg United vs TS Galaxy

SATURDAY 31 DECEMBER

15:30 – Richards Bay vs Swallows FC

15:30 – Golden Arrows vs Kaizer Chiefs

17:30 – Sekhukhune United vs AmaZulu FC

