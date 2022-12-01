Remaining teams’ route to the World Cup final

Argentina, Australia, England, France, the Netherlands, Poland, Senegal and USA have dates scheduled for the Last 16 at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
Brazil and Portugal are also assured of places in the knockout phase but are still to determine when and where they’ll play. Here, you can see the routes the surviving teams must take to reach the final, which will take place on 18 December at Lusail Stadium.
This is a look at how the remainder of the tournament will play out in the knockout stages
ARGENTINA
Last-16 opponents: Australia
Potential quarter-final opponents: Netherlands or USA
World Cup record: Last-16 ties: Won 0, lost 1 Quarter-final ties: Won 3, lost 4 Semi-final ties: 6 wins, 3 losses
AUSTRALIA
Last-16 opponents: Argentina
Potential quarter-final opponents: Netherlands or USA
World Cup record: Last-16 ties: Won 0, lost 1 Quarter-final ties: Never reached this stage Semi-final ties: Never reached this stage
ENGLAND
Last-16 opponents: Senegal
Potential quarter-final opponents: France or Poland
World Cup record: Last-16 ties: Won 5, lost 2 Quarter-final ties: Won 3, lost 6. Semi-final ties: Won 1, lost 2
FRANCE
Last-16 opponents: Poland
Potential quarter-final opponents: England or Senegal
World Cup record: Last-16 ties: Won 6, lost 1 Quarter-final ties: Won 5, lost 2 Semi-final ties: Won 3, lost 3
NETHERLANDS
Last-16 opponents: USA
Potential quarter-final opponents: Argentina or Australia
World Cup record: Last-16 ties: Won 4, lost 4 Quarter-final ties: Won 3, lost 1 Semi-final ties: Won 1, lost 2
POLAND
Last-16 opponents: France
Potential quarter-final opponents: England or Senegal
World Cup record: Last-16 ties: Won 0, lost 2 Quarter-final ties: Never played in a quarter-final Semi-final ties: Won 0, lost 1
SENEGAL
Last-16 opponents: England
Potential quarter-final opponents: France or Poland
World Cup record: Last-16 ties: Won 1, lost 0 Quarter-final ties: Won 0, lost 1 Semi-final ties: Never reached this stage
