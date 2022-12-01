Remaining teams’ route to the World Cup final

Argentina, Australia, England, France, the Netherlands, Poland, Senegal and USA have dates scheduled for the Last 16 at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Brazil and Portugal are also assured of places in the knockout phase but are still to determine when and where they’ll play. Here, you can see the routes the surviving teams must take to reach the final, which will take place on 18 December at Lusail Stadium.

This is a look at how the remainder of the tournament will play out in the knockout stages

ARGENTINA

Last-16 opponents: Australia

Potential quarter-final opponents: Netherlands or USA

World Cup record: Last-16 ties: Won 0, lost 1 Quarter-final ties: Won 3, lost 4 Semi-final ties: 6 wins, 3 losses

AUSTRALIA

Last-16 opponents: Argentina

Potential quarter-final opponents: Netherlands or USA

World Cup record: Last-16 ties: Won 0, lost 1 Quarter-final ties: Never reached this stage Semi-final ties: Never reached this stage

ENGLAND

Last-16 opponents: Senegal

Potential quarter-final opponents: France or Poland

World Cup record: Last-16 ties: Won 5, lost 2 Quarter-final ties: Won 3, lost 6. Semi-final ties: Won 1, lost 2

FRANCE

Last-16 opponents: Poland

Potential quarter-final opponents: England or Senegal

World Cup record: Last-16 ties: Won 6, lost 1 Quarter-final ties: Won 5, lost 2 Semi-final ties: Won 3, lost 3

NETHERLANDS

Last-16 opponents: USA

Potential quarter-final opponents: Argentina or Australia

World Cup record: Last-16 ties: Won 4, lost 4 Quarter-final ties: Won 3, lost 1 Semi-final ties: Won 1, lost 2

POLAND

Last-16 opponents: France

Potential quarter-final opponents: England or Senegal

World Cup record: Last-16 ties: Won 0, lost 2 Quarter-final ties: Never played in a quarter-final Semi-final ties: Won 0, lost 1

SENEGAL

Last-16 opponents: England

Potential quarter-final opponents: France or Poland

World Cup record: Last-16 ties: Won 1, lost 0 Quarter-final ties: Won 0, lost 1 Semi-final ties: Never reached this stage

