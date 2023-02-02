Runaway log leaders Sundowns expect a rejuvenated Pirates

Orlando Pirates is expected to come out guns blazing when they lock horns with Mamelodi Sundowns in a league fixture at the weekend.

Sundowns star player Neo Maema is of the opinion that Bucs will attack from the first whistle, they same way they did when the two teams clashed in the previous encounter. The two sides will cross swords at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday. Kick-off is at 3.30pm.

Maema has scored five league goals and provided one assist in the 17 matches he has played for Sundowns this season. The Brazilians are running away with the league title and have opened an unassailable lead at the top of the standings.

They lead second-placed Richards Bay United by 21 points while the fourth-placed Bucs are 24 points adrift from Sundowns.

Sundowns are well-aware that they will face a Pirates side that is on an upward trajectory after registering three wins in succession.

“We are expecting a highly motivated Orlando Pirates, because when you play these types of matches, no-one needs motivation,” said Maema.

“I expect them to come at us. It is going to be a difficult match against a highly motivated team. They will come at us almost the same way they did in the first fixture that we played against them.

“They are a bit different now. They used to play three at the back but now they play with four players. A key thing about them is that they are dangerous on counter-attack.”

Maema also spoke about the role that Pirates fans play on match days.

“A plus for Pirates is that their supporters will be fully behind them, because they are [playing] at home. However, we have our own processes and we know how to guard against such tactics,” he said.

He added that the preparations are going well, saying the players have just got back to training after they were allowed time off with their families.

“We are preparing like any other game. We just have to make sure that we are ready for the game on Saturday.”

