SA football under spotlight after Galaxy lost to lower division side

South African football is once again under the spotlight after Premier Soccer League (PSL) side, TS Galaxy, lost to SG Dynamo Dresden in a friendly match in Turkey on Thursday.

Galaxy lost 2-1 against the side that is competing in the third tier of German football. This raised questions about the future of Bafana Bafana and the standard of the PSL.

TS Galaxy just lost a friendly match, 2-1 against SG Dynamo Dresden. Dynamo are currently in the THIRD tier of German football 😭 But PSL heads don't wanna hear about the quality of the league. They also don't wanna hear that Bafana aren't going anywhere with JUST PSL players pic.twitter.com/f1XPMCWBCy — SA Football 1st 🇿🇦 (@RSAFutbol) December 15, 2022

The Rockets arrived in Turkey two weeks ago to prepare for the second half of the DStv Premiership season. They kicked off their tour against Turkish Super League outfit Giresunspor, which saw them share the spoils in a 1-1 stalemate.

The draw was followed by a 5-1 thumping by Italian Serie A side UC Sampdoria on Sunday, with Bathusi Aubaas scoring for the Rockets.

Galaxy went on to play Saudi Arabian Pro League team Al Batin on Monday, which saw 16-year-old Gomolemo Kekana make his senior team debut. The outcome of the match was another 1-1 draw, thanks to a goal by former Mamelodi Sundowns star Sibusiso Vilakazi.

Despite not winning a match during their tour, Sead Ramovic and his charges will look to take out positives from the experience and will be on a mission to turn their fortunes in the PSL. They currently occupy position 12 on the log with 13 points, two points shy from the relegation zone.

The Mpumalanga-based side will be back in the country on Monday, two weeks before they visit Maritzburg United in a league encounter at the Harry Gwala Stadium in KwaZulu-Natal on December 30.

