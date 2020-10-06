Safa unveils new kit

New South African Football Association (Safa) technical sponsor, le coq sportif revealed the new Bafana Bafana kit ahead of the team’s friendly matches against Namibia on Thursday and Zambia on Sunday in preparation for the two Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers against Sao Tome next month.

Manufactured locally using the best high strength polyester fabric, the jersey offers excellent fit, resistance to abrasion and is durable, lightweight, and breathable.

The fabric has been treated to further enhance the wicking and yarns’ hydrophilic properties, allowing the players to remain cool and comfortable.

The print is borrowed from Africa’s most prized possession, the diamond. Flanking alongside this, is the shield representing South Africa’s heritage and pride.

“We are delighted to have entered into a long-term partnership with Safa as the new technical sponsor for the national teams. We have made no exception with regards to the quality and standard of the new kit as we take pride in the men and women who represent the country on the field,” said Roger Noades, sales director at le coq sportif.

The Bafana Bafana jersey is available for pre-order on www.lecoqsportif.co.za from October 5 and can be purchased at any le coq sportif store across the country from October 8.

Le coq sportif is proud partners to Safa for the next five years and expect to launch the Banyana Banyana kit early next year.

Author