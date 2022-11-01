Search under way for Sekhukhune United new head coach

DStv Premiership side Sekhukhune United is searching for a coach after it cut ties with Kaitano Tembo on Tuesday.

Tembo was at the helm of the coaching department for just four months, having been relieved of his duties as head coach at SuperSport United in April.

He endured a torrid start to the season that left Babina Noko stuck in 15th place on the log with just two wins from 12 matches.

Sekhukhune CEO, Jonas Malatji, thanked Tembo for his dedication and hard work. “Ever the professional that he is, and with his impeccable work ethic, the decision to part ways was an extremely difficult one,” said Malatji.

“Sport in general and football in particular is result-driven, and this remains true for the club that finds itself in a very precarious position in the DSTV Premiership.”

Tembo thanked the chairman and board for allowing him time to coach Sekhukhune.

“I wish to thank the players for their dedication, the support of the technical team and the support stuff, and wish the club and its supporters the very best,” said Tembo.

Tembo played for SuperSport from 1999 to 2006 after having joined the club from Zimbabwean football giants Dynamos.

