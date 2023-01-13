Sekhukhune signs defensive midfielder Kamohelo Mokotjo

Sekhukhune United have confirmed that they have captured the signature of defensive midfielder Kamohelo Mokotjo from FC Cincinnati (USA) on a one-and-a-half year contract.

Born in Kutlwanong in Odendaalsrus in the Free State, the 31-year-old Mokotjo started his career at the SuperSport United academy.

He was promoted to the first team squad at the age of 16 years before relocating to Feyenoord the same year to begin his international career in the Netherlands, which lasted until 2017.

He then moved to England in 2017 to play for Brentford FC, where he stayed for three seasons before moving to the US to join FC Cincinnati, a team in the Major League Soccer.

Mokotjo, the former Bafana Bafana midfielder, also captained South Africa’s U12 national team called Tsetse Flies to victory at the 2003 Danone Nations Cup in France, where he was named player of the tournament.

He was also a member of the South Africa U20 squad that competed at the 2009 Under-20 Fifa World Cup and has played for the SA Under-23 team. Mokotjo featured turned out for Bafana Bafana in the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Sekhukhune chairman Simon Malatji expressed his delight at the arrival of Mokotjo and wished him well during his stay at the club. The player also said he is happy to join the Babina Noko family.

