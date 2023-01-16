Siphesihle Ndlovu wary of Mamelodi Sundowns threat

SuperSport United midfielder Siphesihle Ndlovu is wary of the threat that DStv Premiership defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns pose, come Monday evening.

Having previously worked under Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena during his tenure at Orlando Pirates, Ndlovu said he knows the principles that Mokwena instills in his players.

“You can never say where their biggest threat is, because every player is capable of inflicting the pain,” said Ndlovu.

“Looking at their wingers, they are capable of scoring and assisting, and the strikers are moving all over, not moving for the sake moving, but moving to occupy some spaces.”

The 26-year-old joined Matsatsantsa on a one-year deal with an option to extend, following his unsuccessful stint with the Buccaneers. Ndlovu is reaping the rewards of joining Gavin Hunt’s side, with the midfielder being trusted by the coach and playing week in week out.

“It has been a great journey for me, he [Gavin Hunt] is a very cool and calm coach. I always say that he is just a simple and a great coach to play under, because he gives you the freedom and makes you enjoy your football.

“I am very grateful for that [getting game time], because as a professional footballer that’s what you want. At the moment I am getting my momentum back and the confidence is coming back too, so I am very happy and grateful that it is happening at SuperSport under coach Gavin.”

Masandwana welcome their archrivals at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium. Kick-off is at 6.30pm.

