Soweto giants take 53rd birthday celebrations to Polokwane

Kaizer Chiefs supporters in Polokwane and the rest of Limpopo are in for a big party as Amakhosi’s birthday celebrations continue.

Chiefs turned 53 this month and the celebrations are continuing unabated.

Chiefs, who have relocated their home matches to the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, will be bringing some of Mzansi’s top music artists and performers to entertain supporters. There will also be prizes to be won.

The razzle-dazzle will start on Saturday when Chiefs host Royal AM, the KwaZulu-Natal side that shows no respect for Amakhosi on the field of play. Polokwane, where Chiefs command a big following, will be the perfect venue for the Glamour Boys to change the script and show Shauwn Mkhize’s side who’s boss.

Tickets for the weekend game, as well as two other league fixtures that Chiefs will host in Polokwane are available via Computicket and Shoprite/Checkers nationwide at R60.

Amakhosi also clarified reports relating to the transfer of Teenage Hadebe.

“Initially, indications are that Hadebe joined the Turkey club as a free agent. However, it was unearthed that the Arthur Zwane-coached side indeed sold him, albeit for an undisclosed fee,” according to some media reports.

In a statement on its website Chiefs clarified: “The club would like to categorically dismiss the reports as flawed and misleading. Chiefs have fulfilled all the obligations in the transfer of Hadebe.”

