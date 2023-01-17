Steenbok backs appointment of Nyathi, Mokoena as Safa scouts

The SA Football Association (Safa) technical director, Walter Steenbok, backs a decision to appoint David Nyathi and Aaron Mokoena as chief scout and assistant chief scout, respectively.

The association announced during a press conference at the Safa House in Johannesburg recently that it has appointed the two former defenders to form part of the Bafana Bafana rebuild set-up.

“In our decision to appoint the two, we really looked at the people with the right credibility around both development and international pedigree,” said Steenbok.

“The reason behind setting up a scouting department of people with international pedigree, who can also speak different languages, is to give us an advantage so that we will be able to be in contact with those players.

“Mbazo [Aaron Mokoena] was most probably one of the youngest Bafana captains, and he came through Ajax Amsterdam, where their scouting is very efficient. He has played in England, Belgium and Holland, and has also done the UEFA C coaching licence. So, when you combine the coaching pedigree and international ability, it really serves us well.

“Coach David Nyathi has also worked well in the Ajax [Amsterdam] academy as a scout and a coach, and has also played at an international level, so he understands the kind of players we are looking for. Those were key considerations, as we try to rebuild the set-up.”

Safa CEO Tebogo Motlanthe emphasised that the appointments will empower the former Bafana internationals.

The pair will be expected to scout for local and international talent for national team coach Hugo Broos, with the likes of Khanya Leshabela (Leicester City), Nkanyiso Shinga (Portugal) and Phillipe Sandler (Netherlands) likely to be on the scouting radar.

