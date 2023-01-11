Stellenbosch desperate for a win against wounded Gallants

Stellenbosch FC will welcome bottom-of-the-log Marumo Gallants in a must-win DStv Premiership encounter at the Danie Craven Stadium on Wednesday evening.

The Winelands-based outfit have had a slow start to the season, only recording three wins in 15 matches and have since found themselves in an unwanted position, two points away from the relegation zone.

Head coach Steve Barker said his team is desperate to get maximum points from the game and expressed his disappointment to not get maximum points against TS Galaxy on Sunday.

“Looking back at the weekend, we are obviously desperate to get a victory under the belt,” said Barker.

“So, in terms of the result against TS Galaxy, I am not one-hundred percent happy that we weren’t able to get maximum. However, with the commitment and performance of the team, and with some of the chances created, we were probably unlucky to not have gotten more from the game.”

Barker stressed that his side needs to continue working hard if they want to move away from the relegation position and emulate last season’s performance.

“So, I am generally pleased, but we need to continue working on finding ways to get ourselves over the line, especially where we’ve been the dominant team in matches.”

Stellies will have to go past a heavily wounded Gallants side, who have lost three consecutive games since the league resumed in December and are fighting relegation.

The poor run of form has since left coach Dan Malesela frustrated. During a post-match interview last week, Malesela lashed out at his players following their 3-2 defeat to Limpopo rivals Sekhukhune United.

Meanwhile, the spotlight will be on 18-year-old defender Olwethu Makhanya, who recently signed a first-team contract after an impressive display with the DStv Diski Challenge side that won the Next Gen Cup in England.

Makhanya will most likely feature against his former club after parting ways with them in July 2022 to join Stellies.

For the latest sport news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author