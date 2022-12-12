Sundowns, Al Ahly drawn in same group of Champions League

The draw for the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League and CAF Confederations Cup group stage took place in Cairo, Egypt on Monday.

Reigning DStv Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns and Limpopo-based outfit Marumo Galants will represent South Africa in both continental competitions, respectively.

Galants have been drawn in Group A alongside Algerian side USM Alger, Al Akhder from Libya and FC St Eloi Lupopo from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Group A ▫️ @USMAofficiel

▫️ Marumo Gallants FC

▫️ Al Akhdar SC

▫️ FC Saint Eloi Lupopo#TotalEnergiesCAFCC pic.twitter.com/fpIqlDGjbU — TotalEnergies CAFCL – TotalEnergies CAFCC 🏆 (@CAFCLCC) December 12, 2022

The Dan Malesela-led side booked their spot in the CAF Confederations group stages for the first time ever at the expense of 2021 semi-finalists, Al Ahli Tripoli, whom they beat 3-1 in November to progress.

Meanwhile, Sundowns will lock horns with Al Ahly from Egypt, Al Hilal from Sudan and Coton Sport from Cameroon in Group B. Masandawana will clash with the Egyptian giants once again in the group stages, which will see Percy Tau up against his former club.

The Pretoria-based outfit finished the group unbeaten last season, completing a double against then coach Pitso Mosimane’s side.

With the return of striker Peter Shalulile from injury, the 2016 champions will be looking to redeem themselves in the tournament, despite qualifying every season since then.

The draw was initially scheduled to take on November 16 but was postponed.

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author