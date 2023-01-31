Sundowns gearing up for tough Champions League fixtures

Reigning league champions Mamelodi Sundowns will go into the CAF Champions League tournament on a high after starting the year like a house on fire, registering a 100% winning rate.

On Saturday, the Brazilians recorded their 14th consecutive victory in the Premier Soccer League when they secured a hard-fought 2-0 win over a determined Sekhukhune United at the Loftus Stadium in Pretoria.

This weekend, they have a tough assignment against Orlando Pirates before they engage in a heavy fixture schedule that will include the Champions League and the Nedbank Cup.

“I’m not surprised that we still went on and played the way we trained. It was difficult and we had some moments where we had to suffer, which is good for us in terms of the big games that are still coming up – Champions League and the Super League. But we always show that we are prepared,” said Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena on the club’s website.

Mokwena also gave an insight into what awaits his troops when they begin their continental cup competition.

“The Champions League is a different space, much more intensive. Before we even start to think about many other things, we [need to] take one step at a time and one game at a time. We need to try to win every single match.”

The Brazilians have been rotating their squad and giving other players a chance to make an impression.

“The long and short of it is that it is rotation and giving other players a fair chance to play, which I think they’ve done really well. Andile Jali has been superb in the last two games. Bongani Zungu has had some very good minutes.

“Then there’s Denis Onyango, he’s been in that space and then that gives you the opportunity to still have Kennedy Mweene and Reyaad Pieterse on the bench to still be a part of the group. That helps a lot in terms of group dynamics, especially because of the leadership status.”

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author