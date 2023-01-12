Sundowns players don’t get the praise they deserve – Mokwena

Mamelodi Sundowns have not won the league yet and there is still a lot to play for, according to coach Rulani Mokwena.

The Brazilians have opened a cumbersome lead at the top of the DStv Premiership standings and are on track for their 13th league title in the PSL era.

The Chloorkop-based league defending champions have amassed a massive 13-point gap from second-placed SuperSport United, whom they will be facing next in the league on Monday.

If they win the Pretoria derby, it will be Sundowns’ sixth successive league win. The less said about Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates, the better.

“The league race is still on. I will reiterate what [SuperSport United] coach Gavin Hunt said, that he believes that the race is still on,” Mokwena said.

“I say to the players that there is no league title that has been won in January. This is our mentality and this is what we believe and are talking about, that it takes more than 40 points to win the league.

“[SuperSport] United are a very tough team, it is a Pretoria derby, top-of-the-table clash – number one versus number two. Two very good teams with a different style of play. Interestingly enough, United have the highest number of crosses in the league.

“They look to play from the back. They are a very complex team and their biggest strength is that they have a coach that knows how to win, and we are expecting a very difficult match.”

Mokwena has given his players two days off to rest, saying they deserve it.

“People do not give this team the recognition it deserves. People are always talking about the financial muscle and the money, but they do not talk about the hard work these players put in at training and during matches.

“I am so fortunate and honoured to be coaching them. People do not praise them enough, how they handle themselves off the pitch, the decision-making during matches, the dedication that they show and the right mental attitude. The hunger and the amazing fitness levels week in and week out.

“They do not win matches because of luck, that is why we have given them the time off, they deserve it and they must go and spend time with their kids and families,” he said.

