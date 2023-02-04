Sundowns spank Pirates and increase lead at the top

Mamelodi Sundowns defeated a stubborn Orlando Pirates 1-0 at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

It was a hard-fought victory for the Brazilians and there was a huge relief when the referee Masixole Bambiso blew the final whistle – celebrations were uncontrollable and it was as if Sundowns had won the league.

The win was Sundowns’ 15 win on the bounce and now the league trophy is theirs to lose. Credit should go to Pirates who put up a great fight against the all-conquering Brazilians. Pirates were unlucky not to get an equaliser as they pressed the visitors in the second half. They created enough chances but just could not get the ball into the net.

The Brazilians are now sitting on 55 points and have opened an unassailable 24 point-gap over second placed Richards Bay United who lost their match against Swallows FC on Friday night. With nine games remaining for the Brazilians, it seems like it’s all over for the chasing pack who have very little hope of catching up with the all-mighty Tshwane side.

The Buccaneers were out to register their fourth victory on the trot but Sundowns were intent on consolidating their lead at the top of the league table. Last week, Pirates defeated Marumo Gallants 2-0. They took the fight to Sundowns and gave them anxious moments, especially in the second half.

Fans arrived in big numbers and filled the stadium to capacity. Pirates dominated the numbers but it was Sundowns that opened the scoring as early as the sixth minute.

Pirates were playing too deep and allowed the visitors to push them back. As a result, Bucs defender Nkosinathi Sibisi committed a mistake and Sundowns pounced on his wayward pass. Cassius Mailula rifled the ball into the net to give the defending champions the lead.

Referee Masixole Bambiso was too harsh on Pirates and lenient on the Sundowns players and Themba “Mshishi” Zwane should have been red-carded for a rough tackle that almost broke Sibisi’s ankle. Bambiso also denied Pirates a legitimate penalty after Kermit Erasmus was tripped inside the 18-area.

Pirates came back from the break more determined and they pushed forward for the equaliser. Vincent Pule, Thabang Monare, Monnapule Saleng and Erasmus missed opportunities that would have brought Bucs back into the game. Sundowns showed why they are champions and defended with purpose and there was a huge relief when the referee blew the final whistle.

