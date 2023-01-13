SuperSport coach confident to end Sundowns winning streak

SuperSport United will come out guns blazing to complete a league double against the mighty Mamelodi Sundowns come Monday evening.

The two Pretoria-based outfits will square off at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium at 7.30pm.

The much-anticipated clash has a potential to determine the fate of the DStv Premiership title, despite Sundowns head coach Rulani Mokwena reiterating during a press conference on Thursday that the title is still up for grabs and that there is a lot to play for.

Fellow archrivals head coach, Gavin Hunt, said his side is not focused on the title race, however, he admitted that the runaway leaders will cannot be caught.

“I haven’t said a word [to the players] about the title chase, I don’t even look at it [because] I know that we are a lot of points behind” said Hunt.

“But I don’t even look at those type of things, I try and match us on our performances to results, and that is all I try and do, with the ability that we have got in our squad.

“They [Sundowns] are going to get 70 aren’t they – they should make 70 points. I mean who is going to catch that, I don’t think anybody is going to catch that. So, I am not saying it’s done, but I mean it’s going to be a big ask for anybody to get there.”

Meanwhile, newly signed midfielder from AmaZulu, Zukile Kewuti, expressed his excitement ahead of his first Pretoria derby, saying the mood around camp is positive.

“The discussion [around the team] is all about pride, so these are the kind of games as a person you want to win, these are the kind of games that change your life as a person, as a footballer. So, I think for me it is a wonderful experience to play against Sundowns,” Kewuti said.

The 27-year-old signed a short-term deal until the end of the season and will be hoping to extend his stay at the club.

Matsatsantsa are currently second on the log and will be on a mission to end the defending champions’ eighth successive win at home and their 10-game winning streak in the league.

