SuperSport drops mic on vernac commentators

Pay channel SuperSport is pulling the plug on its popular vernacular presenters after it issued an instruction that vernacular commentary for DStv Premiership matches will now be done from its Randburg studios from January.

This means that the likes of veteran Zama Masondo (isiZulu), Veli Khumalo (isiZulu), Phumlani Miya (isiZulu), Reggie Ndlovu (isiZulu), Arnold Rankoko (Sesotho), Maphale Moloi (Sesotho), Tshepo Maimane (Setswana) and the revered Baba Mthethwa (Sesotho) will no longer be attending the games and they will be getting feed from the stadiums and will commentate from the screens in the studios. A number of them are up in arms over this decision by the powers that be at the Supersport offices.

Reads a letter from the Supersport production manager Misantha Chetty: “Please note that as per instruction from management, effective from 6 January 2023, vernacular commentary will be done downstream at our Randburg Off-tube galleries. For any further clarity on this please may you contact Max Tshunungwa.” Tshunungwa is the Executive Producer at SuperSport.

An outrage from the subscribers could be on the cards, with millions of DStv Premiership preferring to listen to commentary in either isiZulu or Sesotho. Broadcasting and commentating from the studios could jeopardise quality, colour/ambience, spectator behaviour and incidences that happen off-camera during soccer matches.

Vernacular commentators are often known for their incredible ability of capturing the atmosphere and the mood at the stadiums and bringing that into the viewers’ homes. Many soccer followers prefer listening to the likes of the well-regarded Mthethwa, Ndlovu aka “Mapentsela” and the seasoned old hand, Zama Masondo. This latest off-tube decision may lead to a number of subscribers getting disgruntled with the pay channel.

An insider has mentioned that this is a cost-cutting exercise because the pay channel has to pay for travelling costs, accommodation and out of town allowances. It is a known fact that tickets for plane travel have increased tremendously.

Said one disgruntled commentator who opted to remain anonymous: “I mean this is short-changing viewers. Being at the stadiums provides us with a broader perspective as to what is going on, not just on the field. We are able to interact with the coaches, the officials and even players sometimes. It is much better to analyse when you have such access and insight. For instance, if there are unsavoury or violent scenes in the grandstands, we are going to look like fools because we cannot see and provide clarification. This will not be good for our credibility.”

SuperSport Communications Manager, Clinton van der Berg, provided the company’s official comment in broad terms, saying that the decision made was a simple business decision.

“Many of our senior staff are on leave, so it’s difficult to confirm all details. However, this is a simple business decision based on streamlining our operations and delivering a better product for our beloved viewers,” said Van der Berg.

“It will not short-change viewers but offer them the same standard as delivered during the Fifa World Cup tournament. SuperSport will continue to evaluate and monitor its production decisions on a regular basis.”

