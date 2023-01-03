SuperSport United announce the signing of Zukile Kewuti

Premier Soccer League (PSL) side SuperSport United have on Tuesday announced the signing of Zukile Kewuti on a short-term deal until the end of the season.

The 27-year-old midfielder previously donned the Cape Town City and AmaZulu shirt, and helped the Citizens win the MTN 8 trophy in 2018.

Kewuti said that he is delighted to be joining the club and looks forward to being part of a young Gavin Hunt led squad.

“Firstly, I would like to thank the SuperSport United technical team for trusting and believing in me,” said Kewuti.

“I am very excited and overwhelmed to join this young and energetic team. Coach Gavin is an ambitious coach and I’m looking forward to working with him and making a contribution to the Spartans.”

Matsatsantsa have defied the odds this season and are currently occupying number three with 24 points on the PSL log standings and will move up to number two if they get maximum points when they visit Eric Tinkler’s Cape Town City in a league encounter on Tuesday evening.

For the latest sport news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author