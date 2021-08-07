The Messi situation

Johannesburg – Even after all the drama last year when he explained to Goal why he wanted out, the financial mess the club has been left in under former president Josep Maria Bartomeu, after all the ins and outs and ups and downs, it still feels bizarre to write that Lionel Messi is leaving Barcelona.

The Blaugrana appeared to be on course to register Messi for the 2021-22 season on Thursday, especially in light of La Liga receiving a huge loan injection (more on that later), but planned celebrations soon turned to despair as Barca announced that their captain cannot stay.

A statement read:

“Despite FC Barcelona and Lionel Messi having reached an agreement and the clear intention of both parties to sign a new contract today, this cannot happen because of financial and structural obstacles (Spanish Liga regulations).

“As a result of this situation, Messi shall not be staying on at FC Barcelona.”

Essentially, even with Messi agreeing to a huge 50 per cent pay cut, the club’s finances are in such dire shape that re-signing the Argentine, currently a free agent, would see them breach the rules of Financial Fair Play (FFP).

Is there any chance he could stay?

At the time of writing, it is extremely unlikely, but there are some who believe Barca’s announcement is merely a ploy to get La Liga to ease up on their regulations and give the club special dispensation to re-sign Messi.

Explaining the situation at a press conference on Friday, current president Joan Laporta said:

“I don’t want to generate false hope. If Fair Play continues to be rigid, the player needs some time to see what he is going to do and look at other options.

“I like to dream, but this is the reality of what has happened. In La Liga we have to abide by the rules. We think they could be more flexible, but that is not an excuse. We couldn’t abide by it.”

So what next for Messi?

Given the 34-year-old was ready to sign a five-year deal with Barca, he clearly feels that he has plenty left in him to play at the top of the game, meaning a move back to Argentina or MLS can be all but ruled out.

In terms of clubs that could afford his wages, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City would likely be the only two sides with the financial power to sign him.

Whether he chooses to link up with former boss Pep Guardiola or rejoin his old pal Neymar is anyone’s guess at present, but it is all but certain that Lionel Messi’s time at Barcelona has come to a painful end.

