Time to check your Soccer Stats

Sheffield United vs Manchester City

Some are already describing this fixture as the Blades verses the blunts, as Manchester City will be without both Sergio Agüero and Gabriel Jesus, meaning Raheem Sterling is likely to be the central attacker.

City have too many quality players to be completely blunted, although it is true that the points might have been shared last season but for Agüero coming on from the bench to provide a late winner. Sheffield United badly need to add to their solitary point before the international break, and after City they are away at Chelsea next.

For the latest Soccer Stats on match day please visit our website:-

https://sundayworld.co.za/soccer-stats-centre/



Bristol City vs Norwich City

Bristol City have had a rather torrid time since returning from the international break. Fans of the Robins have seen their side drop off top spot, having not won in four games and drawing just two in that time. They only remain in the top six on goal difference.

They face the team directly below them this weekend, with Norwich going into this one on the back of picking up 10 points in their last four games, not losing once. The Canaries know that a win will see them rise into the top six, while Bristol try to salvage what is left of their terrific early-season form.

For the latest Soccer Stats on match day please visit our website:-

https://sundayworld.co.za/soccer-stats-centre/



Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs

Pirates booked a place in the two-legged semis after defeating nemesis Cape Town City 1-0 at at the same venue in a last four tie, while Amakhosi got their semis berth after off-setting a stubborn Maritzburg United 2-1 two weeks ago.

While the Buccaneers have all their arsenal at their disposal after going on an heavy signing on spree, enlisting all the players they wished for, the Glamour Boys on the other hand have to do with what they have, in the form of players registered before the Fifa ban in February.

The Pirates German coach lost his maiden Soweto derby 1-0 in February, while his opposite number Hunt will get his first Soweto experience of the derby.

For the latest Soccer Stats on match day please visit our website:-

https://sundayworld.co.za/soccer-stats-centre/

Author



Xolile Mtshazo