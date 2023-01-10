Tributes pour in for incredible retired Gareth Bale

Tributes have been pouring in for Wales international Gareth Bale after he announced his retirement from professional football on Monday night.

Bale undoubtedly retires as a football legend following a tremendous career filled with iconic moments both at club and international level.

His overhead kick against Liverpool in the 2018 UEFA Champions league final will go down the history books as one of the best goals to be scored in the competition’s final.

Since he announced that he will be hanging his boots through a statement on Twitter, former teammates, managers and clubs have been sending out tributes on social media.

What an incredible Journey, Gas 💜🙌🏾 It has been such a pleasure making history together and sharing so many beautiful moments. LEGEND 💫 @GarethBale11 #M12 pic.twitter.com/ZfSDuJqKo3 — Marcelotwelve (@MarceloM12) January 9, 2023

A legend of Spurs and a legend of football. Congratulations on an amazing career @GarethBale11!! Wishing you the best luck in your next chapter mate 😁🤍 pic.twitter.com/NdeDGSirWY — Son Heung-min (@Sonny7) January 9, 2023

Thank you for everything, @GarethBale11 💙 Congratulations on an incredible career. pic.twitter.com/VTjcAqC07D — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 9, 2023

Wishing the happiest of retirements to a player I had the absolute pleasure to play alongside. Your runs were a joy to assist! Thank you for all the memories, both on and off the pitch. Enjoy your well-deserved rest and I wish you a happy future ahead 👏 @GarethBale11 pic.twitter.com/LafwjmRT4b — Rafael van der Vaart (@rafvdvaart) January 9, 2023

The former Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur forward bows out having won the Champions League five times, lifted the Spanish LaLiga title three times and earned himself 111 international caps and scoring 41 goals.

Bale helped Wales qualify for the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar, registering their only goal at the tournament and the first goal for the Dragons in 64 years in the competition.

He was also instrumental in a Welsh side that made a historic run at the Euros in 2016, where he scored a spectacular free-kick from a distance against England in the semi-finals.

The 33-year-old ended his decorated career at Major Soccer League (MLS) side Los Angeles FC after parting ways with Real Madrid, where he spent seven seasons.

Despite having a short spell at LAFC, Bale left the club in style after leading them to win their first-ever title when they beat Philadelphia Union, where he scored a 128th minute equalizer in the MLS Cup final and won the game on 3-0 penalties.

Bale will always be remembered as a player who showed up on big occasions and helped Wales reach unprecedented heights.

