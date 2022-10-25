We have done analyses on Chiefs ahead of derby – Monyane

Orlando Pirates’ fast-rising defender Thabiso Monyane believes Bucs are playing a great brand of football and cannot wait to face archrivals Kaizer Chiefs in the Soweto derby at the weekend.

Speaking at Melrose Arch in Johannesburg on Tuesday, where the Buccaneers were announcing their multi-year sponsorship with Marriott Bonvoy, who will be the club’s accommodation partners, Monyane said the mood in the camp is positive and spirits are high ahead of the highly anticipated clash on Saturday.

Pirates are on an upward trajectory after they demolished Mamelodi Sundowns 3-0 in the MTN8 semi-final second leg in Polokwane last Saturday.

“I am in a good place, it is my first Soweto derby, the biggest game in South Africa. I am looking forward to it but do not want to be overconfident, I want to remain level-headed,” said Monyane.

“We have been playing great football and now things are starting to look up. Goals win matches and defenders must keep clean sheets. It is a fantastic feeling to be winning games again.

“We have done our analyses on Chiefs, but we do not want to be focusing a lot on them, they must focus on us. I am hungry for more performances and to keep the consistency. I am ready to serve.

