Your Sunday Soccer Stats are here, go for it!

Stellenbosch v Swallows

Just like Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker’s steadfastness as he guided the Cape side to promotion two seasons ago and ensured the team staves off relegation back to the second tier in their maiden campaign in top flight, Swallows coach Brandon Truter, in charge of The Birds when they gained promotion last season, should take a leaf from Barker as the two sides meet for the first time in a DStv Premiership opening clash today.

For the latest Soccer Stats on match day please visit our website:-

https://sundayworld.co.za/soccer-stats-centre/

Arsenal v Leicester City

Two teams with mirror Premier League records are coming off Europa League wins when Arsenal and Leicester City meet at the Emirates Stadium today.

Arsenal has beaten West Ham, Fulham, and Sheffield United while losing to Man City and Liverpool, while Leicester beat Man City, West Brom, and Burnley but is coming off consecutive league losses to West Ham and Aston Villa.

Bordeaux v Nimes

Bordeaux is still hard to find a ticket to the European Cup after many years of missing. After a series of relatively successful matches since the beginning of the season, Nimes is determined to continue its excitement. The two clubs will have the opportunity to meet in the next 8th round of Ligue 1, which team will be called winner?

Author



Xolile Mtshazo