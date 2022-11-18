E-edition
Sport Minister Mthethwa thrilled by Bafana’s top-class performance

By Coceka Magubeni
Bafana Bafana // PHOTO: Twitter

Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has congratulated Bafana Bafana for their sterling performance against Mozambique.

Bafana came from behind to beat the Black Mambas 2-1 during the international friendly match played at the Mbombela Stadium on Thursday evening.

Coach Hugo Broos’ players earned their third successive victory in a row following their back-to-back wins against Botswana and Sierra Leone in September. Their next friendly outing is against Angola, also to be played in Mbombela on Sunday.


 

Mthethwa said: “Sporting events, even if they are friendlies, help to deepen and cement the relationship between nations. It is against this background that we always encourage our national teams to engage their counterparts from across the globe.”

He extended his best wishes to Bafana on their next match against the Palancas Negras (Giant Sable Antelopes) of Angola.

