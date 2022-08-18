Sukazi wants PSL to change outdated sponsorship rules

TS Galaxy boss Tim Sukazi believes that the PSL rules are old-fashioned and need to be amended to keep up with the changing times.

This after Cape Town City were charged by league prosecutor Zola Majavu for concluding a sponsorship deal with banking giant FNB without the approval of the league.

Sukazi said this week that some of the sponsorship laws are rigid and need to be modified. “I definitely have no doubt that the rules may need to be changed and altered to be in touch with modern football and trends,” said Sukazi.

“The FNB partnership with City gave hope to many of the clubs because we all want a league where all clubs are supported in a similar manner – not where other clubs are supported more than others.

“Some clubs can really compete but they are constrained by finances. Look at what Chippa United did last week, they beat Orlando Pirates against all expectations. If a club like Chippa would really have five good sponsors, imagine what they would achieve.

“So, when a bank like FNB comes and shows confidence in our football by signing with City, we look at that positively.”

City boss John Comitis has seemingly infuriated the PSL head honchos who said bringing the FNB sponsorship into the fray amounts to a conflict of interest because the league has a partnership with Nedbank who are the sponsors of the Nedbank Cup tournament.

A few years ago, Swallows FC clinched a deal with telecoms giant Telkom but the partnership was rejected by the PSL.

“Cape Town City are charged for failure to obtain prior approval from the PSL executive committee in accordance with the compliance manual before the conclusion of a new or an amended sponsorship agreement with a particular bank,” said Majavu.

“In accordance with the rules, they ought to have sought and obtained approval before concluding the agreement. In this instance, the allegation against them is that they did it the other way around. City will appear before the DC [disciplinary committee] on Monday at 6.30pm.”

A PSL insider told Sunday World this week that the move by City is ambush marketing.

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author