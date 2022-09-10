Sundowns elbow Pirates from the PSL top spot

PSL defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns regained their lead at the top of the PSL table after a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Golden Arrows at the Tuks Stadium on Saturday night.

Sundowns elbowed Orlando Pirates from the summit, after the Buccaneers led the log for a few hours after they defeated TS Galaxy 2-0 earlier on the day. Pirates are launching a serious challenge on the log and are keeping Sundowns on their toes this season. Sundowns have now amassed 16 points with Bucs second on 14.

The Sundowns technical team made three changes to the side that stole three points from Chippa United midweek. Aubrey Modiba was red-carded, Neo Maema and Teboho Mokoena started on the bench. They were replaced by Sipho Mbule, Sphelele Mkhulise and Sifiso Ngobeni.

Sundowns’ trusted gunman Peter Shalulile missed the first scoring opportunity when he failed to connect to a dangerous cross from Mudau on the right. Arrows goalkeeper Nkosi Gumede pushed the ball back into the field and the visitors survived the scare.

Arrows were neat on the ball but could not penetrate Sundowns defence and they resorted to long range shots like when Velemseni Ndwandwe unleashed a rocket that almost beat Ronwen Williams in the 24th minute.

In the 42nd minute, Shalulile was fouled inside the box by Gumede and the referee pointed to the spot. The Namibian international converted from the spot and gave the home side a 1-0 lead. It was his sixth goal of the season and he is again pulling away from the other strikers in the league.

Arrows equalised with a beauty seven minutes later when Sydney Mmodi fired home from outside the box into the top corner. But Sundowns showed their quality when they pressed Arrows and the pressure paid off when Siyavuya Ndlovu scored an own goal on the hour mark. The visitors pushed forward for an equaliser but Sundown held on to the three points.

