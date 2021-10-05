Swallows FC reinstates Brandon Trutor – amid on going squabbles

Johannesburg – Swallows FC has announced the reinstatement of head coach Brandon Trutor.

This announcement comes after the ongoing squabbles that were within the team.

“It is common knowledge that assistant Simo Dladla was mandated to carry the mandate of running the team.”

“Coach Truter has now returned from leave and will be in charge of the team from now on. We would like to wish him and the team well. Assistant coach Dladla will continue in his role while performance analyst Mr. Kamal Sait will remain suspended pending the outcome of his disciplinary hearing.

“The Board of the team is not happy with the current performance of the team, and it can’t rule out drastic changes if the situation persists.”

Swallows FC in the last few weeks held a crisis talk with Brandon Truter as his future at the team was shakey.

Truter was then asked by the club to go on a two-week-long “special leave”.

The special leave came after a defeat to SuperSport United on August 19 following a series of internal disputes.

Swallows FC has only scored once against Royal AM which was six weeks ago.

This has been the only win that Swallows have recorded and they have now sunk as low as fourteenth on the standings.

Sunday World

Author



Mbalenhle Zuma