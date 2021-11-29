Swallows to appoint interim coaching staff after sacking Truter and staff

Johannesburg – Swallows FC have struggled to build on their momentum this season, with the team sitting in the bottom of the DStv Premiership table.

The Soweto-based club decided to cut ties with their head coach Brandon Truter and the entire coaching staff, after Sunday’s 3-1 embarrassment at the hands of their Soweto rivals, Kaizer Chiefs.

The management of The Birds, was under severe pressure from the supporters as they were calling for Truter to be shown the door.

Responding to the Maswaiswai supporters’ call, the club’s chairman David Mogashoa convened an instant meeting with the management, which decided to fire the entire staff.

According to a released statement, the club announced that the management has resolved that the coaching staff should not report for duty with immediate effect.

The statement also read that the new interim coaching staff will be named for the forthcoming games.

Sunday World engaged with one of the sources within the club, and he revealed that the club has taken a decision to appoint new interim staff this week, after firing the technical team.

“Mogashoa who chaired the meeting yesterday, decided to show all coaching staff the exit door,” said the source.

“Truly speaking we have not done well this season, we couldn’t suffer more humiliations that’s the reason the club took this harsh decision,” he further revealed.

Truter has been placed on occasional special leaves this year, after a poor run of results, and this time around, the club has lost patience with the 51-year-old.

As he departs, the Cape Town-born tactician helped the Dube Birds to clinch automatic promotion to the top-flight league in 2019/20, when Swallows won the GladAfrica Championship.

Author