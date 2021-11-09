VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Top Mzansi fighters say Crawford is hot favourite to win Las Vegas bout

By Nompilo Zulu
OMAHA, NE - OCTOBER 13:Jose Benavidez (red/yellow trunks) and Bud Crawford (black/pink trunks) exchange blows during their match at at CHI Health Center on October 13, 2018 in Omaha, Nebraska. Crawford won via TKO in the 12th round.. (Photo by Eric Francis/Getty Images)

Johannesburg – Top Mzansi fighters have backed the reigning World Boxing Organisation (WBO) welterweight champion Terence “Bud” Crawford to beat Shawn “Showtime” Porter when the pair locks horns on November 20 in Las Vegas in the US.

The South African boxing fundis made their predictions ahead of the much-anticipated clash while also weighing in on who they believe will emerge victoriously.

They believe Crawford has more tools and is a complete fighter to beat his archrival.

Sunday World spoke to former WBO bantamweight champion Zolani “Last Born” Tete and holder of the IBF and WBA regional belts Jabulani Makhense. Tete, a former world champion in two weight divisions, from Mdantsane in the Eastern Cape, said he has confidence in Crawford dismantling the challenger.

“Tactically Crawford is far much better than Porter, he has the punch and style to beat him. The champion is able to shift stance, fighting comfortably on both southpaw and orthodox stances.”

Makhense, who is campaigning in the same division, shared the same sentiment as Tete, predicting a spectacular night of boxing.

