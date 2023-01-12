Tough-as-nails Makalima to officiate at women’s World Cup

South African female referee Akhona “She Ref” Makalima cannot wait for the start of the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup that will be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand in July and August.

The 34-year-old tough-as-nails referee from the Eastern Cape has been officiating in the Premier Soccer League and CAF Champions League since 2014.

As part of her preparations to fine-tune her performance, she will be flying out to Doha in Qatar at the end of January for a referees’ seminar, where she will represent Africa together with Vincentia Amedome (Togo), Bouchra Karboubi (Morocco) and Salima Mukasanga (Rwanda), who was part of the men’s World Cup that concluded in December.

“My heart is filled with so much gratitude and there are so many emotions and so many things to be grateful for,” said an excited Makalima.

“I want to thank all those who have helped me in this journey. I want to thank Danny Jordaan, the president of Safa [SA Football Association]. I also want to thank the referees committee, my HoD [head of department], the president from the region, my local football association and all the match commissioners who have given me constructive feedback.

“I also want to thank all other match officials who have walked with me throughout this journey.”

She explained further: “It is always satisfying that when you put in all the hard work, you see it paying off.

“Safa and many officials have been putting in a lot of hard work to improve the officiating in the country, and the number of officials appointed for Fifa and CAF tournaments is testament to the association’s hard work. I am overwhelmed with emotions and words cannot express my excitement.”

Fifa will send out the dates and fixtures for the matches that Makalima will be in charge of at the World Cup.

South Africa’s national women’s team Banyana Banyana, the reigning Women’s Africa Cup of Nations champions, have been drawn in a tough Group G comprising Italy, Argentina and third-ranked Sweden.

