TS Galaxy appoints Ramović as new head coach

Johannesburg – The retired German goalkeeper Sead Ramović is set to work with Shaun Bartlett and Esau Mtsweni to steer the sinking sheep at TS Galaxy following the poor start to the DStv Premiership season.

The Rockets announced the appointment of former VfL Wolfsburg goalkeeper Sead Ramović as a replacement to the sacked Owen Da Gama.

The club relieved Da Gama from his duties this week following poor results since the start of the 2021/22 season.

The German-Bosnian tactician Sead Ramović penned down a three-year deal with the Siyabuswa side.

However, the club revealed that the 42-year-old will have to await his work permit before he embarks on his new role, in the meantime Bartlett will continue as the interim coach.

TS Galaxy chairman Tim Sukazi expressed his feeling about the appointment of the former Wolfsburg player.

“We are quite delighted to have secured the services of Mr. Sead Ramovic as the Head Coach of TS Galaxy Football Club. I’ve known Sead during his playing days which made his move a seamless transaction,” Sukazi said.

Sukazi further added that he knows Sead during his playing days which made his move a seamless transaction.

“I have fortunately known Mr. Sukazi for many years which made everything to be very easy.

I am happy to work with coach Shaun who is a great legend and I have the greatest respect for him and the entire technical team of the club,” he said.

“I am very honoured to be afforded the opportunity to be the Head Coach of TS Galaxy FC which is an exciting young club with huge potential,” he added.

Ramović arrives in South Africa with a wealth of experience to his name from his playing days, during which he represented German sides Wolfsburg and Borussia Mönchengladbach and Norwegian outfits Tromsø and Lillestrøm, among others.

For the latest sport news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Thomas Lethoba