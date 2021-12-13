REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Sport

UEFA: PSG, Man United drawn with Madrid giants after controversial fixture

By Thomas Lethoba
Real Madrid drawn against PSG in redone Champions League draw. Picture: Twitter

Johannesburg – After the previous Uefa Champions League fixture was declared as ‘null and void’ following a technical problem, the world’s greatest club competition has amended a new round of 16 draw.

Manchester United were originally placed with Villarreal, however, this was an error as they were in the same group.

They were then wrongly not included in the next round.

Paris Saint-Germain which was scheduled to face Manchester United, in what was going to be an exclusive contest to watch, will now face Real Madrid in the round of 16.

The ties had to be redrawn on a chaotic and embarrassing afternoon for Uefa.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United will still not a breath a sigh of relief as they will face tough opponents, Atletico Madrid.

The English Premier League’s log leaders, Manchester City will lock horns with the Portuguese, Sporting CP, while the Reds of London, Liverpool will take on the ever-stubborn Italian giants, Inter Milan.

Official Champions League last-16 draw:

RB Salzburg vs Bayern Munich

Sporting CP vs Manchester City

Benfica vs Ajax Amsterdam

Chelsea vs Lille

Atlético Madrid vs Manchester United

Villarreal vs Juventus

Inter vs Liverpool

PSG vs Real Madrid

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here. 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author

Latest News

Most Read Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes