Wafa-Wafa: Fans look forward to much-anticipated semis’ clashes

The coaches of the four Premier Soccer League (PSL) teams that will lock horns in the MTN8 semi-finals have had their say regarding the draw.

During the draw on Monday, Pirates were pitted against high-flying Sundowns while Chiefs will have AmaZulu trying to block their path to the finals of the Wafa-Wafa tournament.

All the coaches – Manqoba Mngqithi, Arthur Zwane, Jose Riveiro and Brandon Trutter – agree that the semi-finals are going to be very difficult and that none of the four teams can be taken for granted.

The fans have also been vocal on social media regarding their clubs’ fortunes.

Sundowns fans believe it is going to be an easy route for them against the Buccaneers, and the Chiefs supporters say they are still the cup kings of Mzansi football.

Here is what the supporters are saying on social media:

Lungelo Hlongwane: “I support Chiefs and out of the four teams, we are the weakest team. We have been struggling to beat AmaZulu recently and we won’t reach the final.”

Nhlanhla Kwinike: “Sundowns are just too good for Pirates and they never give us any hard time. The Brazilians are on another level and way above PSL standards. No one can stop us and I feel sorry for Bucs.”

Ruben Williams: “Sundowns coach Mngqithi is worried because they’re playing against Pirates who are good in defence, in midfield and also in the goalkeeping department. So, this season we are well-prepared and the Ghosts are ready to fight.”

Jef Jefferson reckons that AmaZulu coach Trutter is playing mind games: “He knows very well that Chiefs are very shaky at the moment unlike Sundowns.”

Lindile Mbango: “The Sky’s the Limit, our voice is on the field of play and not on social media.”

Johannes Vilakazi is happy with Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune’s return: “Khune’s experience makes a difference. There’s no substitute for experience.”

Shadrack Mogola: “Chiefs got the easiest draw against Usuthu and if they fail to get to the finals, then I am not sure about Zwane as [their] head coach.”

Hezzy Mdhlovu: “The Buccaneers will make Meshack, Shadrach and Abednigo to cry … Up the Bucs.”

Oupa Wa Ga Chipana: “I just wish Zwane can go through to the next round, otherwise his career at Chiefs will be threatened.”

Masilo Jackson Willem: “AmaZulu coach knows in his heart that Chiefs are the only team he can beat to get to the finals.”

Mlu Nontwana: “Pirates must be given another 6-0 because they are talking too much these days.”

Sakhile Mduduzi Somnandi: “Zwane is not a good coach and he likes to defend a lot.”

