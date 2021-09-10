Wallabies recalls veteran Cooper to beef up squad against Boks

Johannesburg – In their most-anticipated match against the Springboks, the Wallabies have made a shocking announcement by recalling legend Cooper.

Quade Cooper makes a welcome return to the squad set to face mighty Boks after four years in the wilderness.

With the Wallabies intent on using his unpredictability to get better of their opposition, the Australian side will look to mend their mistakes.

This follows a disappointing loss to New Zealand last Sunday.

The Wallabies are sitting at the bottom of the table, and the recall of mercurial playmaker is a testimony of aiming for a victory.

The Auckland-based Cooper played his last game in 2017, where he gained his 70 tests against Italy.

Cooper’s career

Cooper’s career highlight is when he made his international test debut against Italy, as a substitute back.

The Reds dropped Cooper before the 2018 season could begin.

His exclusion from the club had to do with the Reds’ head coach Brad Thorn who revealed Cooper was the fifth-choice fly-half, and he was no longer part of his plans.

Cooper scored a late try to help Australia to a victory over Italy in Padova, with eight minutes remaining.

None believed that the 33-year-old legend can be recalled from his cold-feet, as he struggled to win the hearts of major clubs.

However, tables turned up when Australia manager Dave Rennie, threw him a lifeline ahead of the first Bledisloe Cup Test in New Zealand in August.

He states that, his call for Cooper to return home is to help the young promising squad to pace up their resilience.

Surprisingly, Cooper was not selected for the three disappointing encounters against the All Blacks but with current world champions, Springboks taking attractive shape in the Rugby Championship table, Rennie has the veteran flyhalf to put his trust on.

Cooper’s return to the starting line is aligned well to replace James O’Connor who is not fully match fit.

Here is how the Australian side will line up against the Boks:

Australia: 15 Tom Banks, 14 Andrew Kellaway, 13 Len Ikitau, 12 Samu Kerevi, 11 Marika Koroibete, 10 Quade Cooper, 9 Tate McDermott, 8 Rob Valetini, 7 Michael Hooper (c), 6 Lachlan Swinton, 5 Matt Philip, 4 Izack Rodda, 3 Allan Alaalatoa, 2 Folau Fainga’a, 1 Angus Bell.

Replacements: 16 Feleti Kaitu’u, 17 James Slipper, 18 Taniela Tupou, 19 Rob Leota, 20 Pete Samu, 21 Nic White, 22 Reece Hodge, 23 Jordan Petaia

The Wallabies will face Springboks on Sunday, 12 September 2021, in a Rugby Championship round three on the Gold Coast.

Kickoff is set at 12:05.

For the latest sport news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Thomas Lethoba