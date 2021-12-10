Watch: Teko ‘The Navigator’ Modise unpacks how he tricked and terrified Amakhosi players with ‘uMuti’

Johannesburg – An interview with the former Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates midfielder Teko Modise on Podcast and Chill with MacG, flighted this week and took social media users by storm.

This comes after ‘The Navigator’ as he is widely known, shared a mysterious and funny incident of how he tricked Kaizer Chiefs players into thinking he was using ‘uMuti’, with a mixture of Powerade and Berroca.

“I remember when I was at (Mamelodi) Sundowns, we played Kaizer Chiefs and that is the season I won my first trophy,” Modise shared with Mac G.

“There’s a tunnel that you are not allowed to walk through, it’s only Kaizer Chiefs personnel that are allowed to go through. It was always locked there,” he said.

“I took a little bit of grass and I mixed powerade with Berocca so it changed colour. It became, green. It became something weird.

So as we walked out to play I was pouring that thing on the ground. People went crazy,” he added.

Modise says that if a player or any of the club officials do something that is related to witchcraft it basically freaks other players out, and that’s what happened to almost all Chiefs players on that day.

Modise further says he used to enjoy playing mind games, and even way before when he used to play for SuperSport United and Orlando Pirates.

Teko Modise on how he played mind games with the whole kaizer chiefs camp at FNB Stadium during the title decider encounter between Sundowns and chiefs 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/oxkU56qFFF — champ11on 🏆 💛💚👆🏾 (@vigo_mmina_tau) December 9, 2021

Social media users took to Twitter to express their keen interest on the former Bafana Bafana maestro’s remarks.

The best combo in the history of football 🔥🐐🐐 Dankie Teko Modise. pic.twitter.com/NVdV1COCJV — champ11on 🏆 💛💚👆🏾 (@vigo_mmina_tau) December 9, 2021

He started darkness look now where he is sunshine pic.twitter.com/iTsDpyamfi — Tshidi Malebo (@malebo_tshidi) December 9, 2021

The cancel culture looking at Teko Modise interview….. pic.twitter.com/lv2i0KAIDx — Mthii Funk (@MthiiF) December 9, 2021

Modise who enjoyed a spell at Premier Soccer League’s top Gauteng clubs, retired two years ago in 2019, while playing for Cape Town City.

