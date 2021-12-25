Willard Katsande’s Boss Ya Mboka clothing brand hit the ground running

Johannesburg – Sekhukhune United midfielder Willard Katsande has been vocal over his clothing brand since last year, and this time around, the dream has finally come alive.

Boss Ya Mboka clothing is now available for shoppers.

“Going into business is a message for every child from the township that was ever made to believe that their dreams are not valid,” said the former Kaizer Chiefs player.

Katsande says he is happy to finally have cracked the code to launch his own brand, as he’s been eager to have another form of investment other than football.

Taking to his Instagram account, ‘King Salt’ as he’s popularly known told his followers that they can now place their orders for his stylish Boss Ya Mboka T-shirts, through their contact base.

Despite being on the field, the Zimbabwean international, Katsande, is famously known for rocking his own unique fashion style on his social media platforms.

The 35-year-old said that he was inspired by his followers on social media to try his luck into the fashion venture business.

Author