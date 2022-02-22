You must have jab to run Comrades

Roadrunners are forewarned, with the opening up of the Comrades Marathon floodgates this year after a two-year hiatus because of Covid-19, no runner will be allowed to compete unless they are fully vaccinated.

The 95th Comrades Marathon will be a down run on Sunday, August 28.

The race organisers, the Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) said the event will be limited to only 15,000 runners.

CMA chairperson Mqondisi Ngcobo announced at the launch of the #Comrades2022 campaign this week that prevailing restrictions will be strictly adhered to following the suspension of the 2020 and 2021 centenary editions.

Edward Mothibi won the race in 2019, romping home in 5:31:33, in his second attempt at the ultra distance, ahead of 2018 winner Bong’musa Mthembu.

“The return of the Comrades Marathon, let alone all other road-running events, is something that runners have been eagerly awaiting,” said Ngcobo.

The 90.2km race will start at the Pietermaritzburg City Hall at 5.30 am and end 12 hours later at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban. It will be the 47th down run.

Runners are required to produce their vaccine certificates to complete their entry status by July 12. However, entries open on Wednesday, March 23 when the first entry window period starts. It runs for one week until March 31.

During this window period, only those entrants who had successfully entered the 2020 Comrades Marathon will be able to enter, be they South Africans, runners from the rest of Africa or internationals.

All other athletes will be allowed to enter during the second entry window period from April 20 to May 16. The entry fee for South African athletes has been increased to R1,200 but will be discounted to R1,000 in the first entry window period.

Runners from the rest of Africa and international entrants in the 2020 Comrades Marathon had their entries deferred to the 2022 or 2023 race, and will not pay an entry fee.

New South African entrants will pay R1,200, those from the rest of Africa R2,000 and internationals R4,500. Entry is free to all runners who have completed 25 or more Comrades Marathons. Only online entries via the Comrades Marathon website will be accepted. The prize money and incentives will be announced later.

